Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Also, hear out from Jamie Dimon and Christine Lagarde.
PM Modi addresses Bloomberg Global Business Forum: 10 Points
- Our people are rapidly defeating poverty, moving up the economic ladder.
- Our middle-class are aspirational and have global outlook.
- If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India.
- We are rapidly moderning our cities and equipping them with latest technologies with citizen-friendly infrastructure. If you want to invest in urbanisation, come to India
- We have opened our defence sector like never before.
- We are building millions of homes. To invest in realty, come to India.
- This is just the beginning. A long time is yet remaining. This is a golden opportunity for global businesses to be associated with us. Today India is in a unique position. If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India.
- You talk about business sentiment. In this election 130 crore Indians delivered a judgment that development is their only requirement.
- India has the 'rarest of the rare' combination of four D’s: Democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness.