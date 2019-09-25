PM Modi addresses Bloomberg Global Business Forum | 10 Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Also, hear out from Jamie Dimon and Christine Lagarde.

Our people are rapidly defeating poverty, moving up the economic ladder.

Our middle-class are aspirational and have global outlook.

If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India.

We are rapidly moderning our cities and equipping them with latest technologies with citizen-friendly infrastructure. If you want to invest in urbanisation, come to India

We have opened our defence sector like never before.

We are building millions of homes. To invest in realty, come to India.

This is just the beginning. A long time is yet remaining. This is a golden opportunity for global businesses to be associated with us. Today India is in a unique position. If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India.

You talk about business sentiment. In this election 130 crore Indians delivered a judgment that development is their only requirement.

India has the 'rarest of the rare' combination of four D’s: Democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness. pm modi

