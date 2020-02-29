Image Source : PTI Haryana centre to skill women for jobs in auto sector

A training centre for skilling women to get jobs in the automobile sector was inaugurated on Saturday at the ITI in Ambala in Haryana. The centre in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) has been set up by Hero MotoCorp Ltd in association with the state's Skill Development and Industrial Training Department and the United Nations Development Programme.

Industrial skilling to women students would be ensured through fully functional technician training labs. The centre will also train students to drive two-wheelers to ensure their mobility. With the objective of 'Hunar se kamyabi tak', Hero MotoCorp has so far imparted skilling to over 20,000 people through state-of-the-art skill development centres across the country.

ALSO READ | IndiGo starts operating flights in more North East states under UDAN

ALSO READ | NABARD sanctions Rs 400 crore for infrastructure projects in J&K