Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 199; silver tumbles Rs 250

Gold declines Rs 199; silver tumbles Rs 250

Gold prices declined by Rs 199 to Rs 46,389 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid a correction in global precious metal prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,588 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also dipped Rs 250 to Rs 62,063 per kilogram from Rs 62,313 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,814 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.99 per ounce.

(With PTI Inputs)

