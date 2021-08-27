Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 99; silver falls Rs 32

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold rises Rs 99; silver falls Rs 32

Gold prices gained by Rs 99 to Rs 46,312 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, amid a recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,213 per 10 gram.

However, Silver prices dipped marginally by Rs 32 to Rs 61,667 per kilogram from Rs 61,699 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,798 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.66 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,798 per ounce on Friday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

