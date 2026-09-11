Nitin Gadkari launches OneTag to enable FASTag users change their issuer bank, know where to avail service

FASTag users can easily switch their issuer bank while retaining the existing NETC FASTag as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has launched OneTag, a NETC FASTag portability solution. OneTag is a joint initiative by Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Gadkari launched OneTag at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026.

What is the advantage of OneTag?

The biggest advantage of OneTag is that the same FASTag installed on the vehicle can be used even after changing banks. Previously, if a customer wanted to change the bank of their FASTag, they had to deactivate the old one. After that, they had to repeat the process with the new bank and obtain a new FASTag. This entire process was time-consuming. Now, OneTag will make this process much easier.

Services to be available on NHAI’s Rajmargyatra mobile app

The OneTag facility will currently be available through NHAI's Rajmargyatra mobile app. Customers can complete the FASTag portability process through the app. The system will first check customer eligibility, then complete secure verification. After obtaining customer consent, the customer can select a new bank of their choice. After the bank change is complete, onboarding with the new bank will begin. Significantly, the FASTag's Tag ID and vehicle registration number will remain the same after portability, meaning the old FASTag installed on the vehicle will continue to work.

What will be the responsibility of the old and new banks?

During the bank transfer, the old bank will handle all matters related to the old wallet, including verification, wallet balance, refunds, pending transactions, and other related matters. The new bank will then handle customer onboarding and provide FASTag-related services once the portability is complete.

What are the benefits for FASTag users?

OneTag will provide customers with greater flexibility in choosing their bank. It will reduce the need to repeatedly issue and affix new FASTags to their vehicles. This could also reduce the costs associated with reprinting, shipping, and re-insurance of FASTags.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has extended the facility of online FASTag 'Local Passes' to 121 toll plazas across the country. Eligible commuters can subscribe to the monthly local pass online through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App.

ALSO READ:

Digital Local Pass for people living near toll plaza introduced, offers unlimited travel