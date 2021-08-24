Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 170, silver gains Rs 172

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gold rises Rs 170, silver gains Rs 172

Gold prices jumped by Rs 170 to Rs 46,544 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, despite rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,374 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also gained Rs 172 to Rs 61,584 per kg, from Rs 61,412 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 9 paise to 74.13 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,801 per ounce and silver was marginally down at USD 23.60 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading near USD 1,801 per ounce on Tuesday."

