20th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi virtually distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to newly selected youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually distributed appointment letters to 51,000 youth at the 20th Rozgar Mela (Jobs Fair). He also addressed the youth at the job fairs held at 45 locations across the country. So far, a total of 1.275 million youth have received appointment letters from various departments and government organisations at the job fairs. These appointment letters were given to young people selected for various government departments and organisations.

What did PM Modi say?

PM Modi said that the talent and skills of India's youth have won the trust of the entire world, which has high expectations of Indian innovators, entrepreneurs, and the country's youthful strength.

Referring to the country's startup ecosystem, the prime minister said India's youth power is reflected in it, and the startup ecosystem is no longer limited to big cities but has expanded to other cities as well.



"Today, all of you are associated with the Government of India at a time when the country is moving towards a very big goal. This goal is to make India developed by 2047. Young people like you have a big role to play in this. While being in the government, you have to take every decision that continuously strengthens the campaign for a developed and self-reliant India," PM Modi said.

Government's continued focus on creating employment

The newly recruited candidates will join various ministries and departments of the central government, including the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services and the Ministry of Defence, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister said 'Nagrik devo bhava' (citizens are god) should be the guiding spirit of public service.

The Rozgar Mela reflects the government's continued focus on creating employment opportunities for youngsters and ensuring their greater participation in the country's development journey, an official statement said.

With the 20th Rozgar Mela, 12.75 lakh youngsters have received appointment letters in various departments and government organisations, it added.

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