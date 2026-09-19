Satya Nadella addresses Indian American tech CEOs, highlights growing ties between Seattle and India

The Consulate General of India recently organised the "IDEAS4INDIA: Unlocking the Tech Dividend Forum in Seattle" to learn from the unique expertise of the Indian-American tech community in Greater Seattle. The forum featured leading Indian-origin tech CEOs, many of whom have spent more than three decades in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, aerospace, and enterprise software.

Satya Nadella calls AI a general-purpose technology

Satya Nadella, Microsoft's Chairman and CEO, was the chief guest at the event. Addressing the Indian American Tech CEO Forum "IDEAS4INDIA," he said he was proud to have seen Seattle's technology community grow over nearly 35 years and was pleased to see its ties with India developing and strengthening. He described artificial intelligence as a "general-purpose technology," whose benefits will depend on its widespread deployment across countries, communities, and regions.

More than 40 CEOs and CTOs of Indian origin attended the event

The event was attended by over 40 CEOs and CTOs of Indian origin, including representatives from Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, OpenAI, Anthropic, Intel, Veeam Software, Helion, Rhythms AI, Zenoti, Anika Data, Seekout, Stanley, Viom Life Sciences, Edifecs, Gates Foundation, Orange Theory, Stanley 1913, Blink Health, Coralbricks AI, Qubra.ai, Cantina Labs, Wemakers, and other leading technology companies in the Pacific Northwest.

CEOs share ways to strengthen India-US technology partnership

The forum also featured an interactive session in which participating CEOs shared their ideas and suggestions for strengthening the India-US technology partnership. These topics ranged from AI infrastructure to data centres, semiconductor design and manufacturing, collaboration in quantum research, talent and skills, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing.

Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra also addressed the event

Addressing the event, Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra welcomed the strong desire to further deepen the India-US technology partnership. He also reiterated the Indian government's resolve to work closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that India's AI mission remains firmly grounded in the principles of inclusivity, openness, sovereignty, democratic access, security, and trust.

Tributes paid to two renowned Indian-origin technology giants

The Indian American Tech CEO Forum began with a moment of silence in memory of two prominent Seattle Indian-American technology leaders, Sameer Bodas (co-founder and CEO of Icertis) and S. Somasegar (managing director of Madrona Venture Group and previously a corporate vice president at Microsoft), who recently passed away. Attendees remembered and appreciated their contributions to growing Seattle's technology ecosystem and supporting Indian-American startups. Padma Ajay Bhatt, inventor of the USB-C drive (formerly with Intel), also joined the discussion.

US company to make Asia's largest investment in India

The event showcased collaboration on both sides of the India-US tech partnership. Many of the companies participating in the forum have significant engineering, research, and business operations in India. Microsoft has announced a US$17.5 billion investment in India over four years, between 2026 and 2029—its largest investment to date in Asia—to advance cloud and AI infrastructure, skills, and operations.

Amazon has announced a total investment of US$48 billion between 2026 and 2030, including expanding AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Costco is also establishing its first Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad.

Indian-American technology leaders gather in Seattle for the first time

This was the first time Indian-American technology leaders gathered in Seattle in this manner, and it is hoped that the "Ideas4India" forum will continue to be an important platform for strengthening the India-US technology partnership, including through the India-US TRUST Initiative (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology), under which the two countries are working to connect their innovation ecosystems and advance collaboration (such as co-development and co-production) in artificial intelligence, quantum, semiconductors, space, telecommunications, and biotechnology.