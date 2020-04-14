Deepak Parekh says real estate prices could drop by 20% after COVID-19, offers suggestions for survival HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday said that the real estate price might fall by 20 per cent in the counrty post the COVID-19 crisis. According to CNBC TV18 Parekh has listed a set of suggestions to the state government, regulator Reserve Bank of India and developer community to help the real estate sector survive the financial and economic crisis.

Here is a list of suggestions he made: For state government: There is a need for the incentivise migrant workers to return to work and to construction sites to resume work as soon as possible.

Consider a waiver of stamp duty and registration charge on housing, at least for a limited time especially during the festive season of September-October.

Allow a more staggered payment of charges like TDR, ULC, etc., as people are not in a financial position to make upfront payments.

States need to review ready reckoner rates more frequently than what is currently done. For Reserve Bank of India: Need early recognition from the regulator that monetary policy transmission is not happening effectively.

Reserve Bank should directly purchase corporate bonds, commercial papers in the market to help with liquidity.

RBI needs to act quickly as now is not the time for further financial accidents. Therefore, a one-time restructuring for the real estate sector is a more feasible solution that must be considered.

Allow extended NPA recognition cycle of 180 days instead of 90 days, at least for a limited period of time. For developer community: Developers must leverage and deepen their long-term relationship with bankers to guide them through these tough times.

Assess the long-term strategy and capability, before availing of any moratoriums.

Stay in touch with suppliers and remain watchful of commodity prices.

Don't borrow short term for long term commitments.

Take any available equity at whatever price because it will help the company in the long term.

Focus on completion of projects, even at the cost of pushing new launches.

This is the time for partnerships and for working with stronger companies. Example: partnering with good corporates and contractors with revenue sharing agreements.

Raise the bar when it comes to corporate governance; it will help get community support.

Take home less money/salary this year, and instead keep that money in the company instead.

