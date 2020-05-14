Image Source : FILE Cab ride from Delhi Airport to Noida, Ghaziabad to cost as much as Rs 10,000. Check details

Traveling from Delhi's Indra Gandhi International Airport to Noida or Ghaziabad could cost you Rs 10,000 or even more in some instances. The Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be facilitating the travel of those Indians returning home from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The cost of that 'facilitated travel' will however dig a deep hole in your pocket. As per the current prices charged, for the first 250 km, the price for travel in Rs 10,000 for sedans and Rs 12,000 for SUVs.

Every additional kilometer there on will cost you Rs 40 in a sedan and Rs 50 in a SUV.

The prices for buses have also been increased astronomically. If you opt for AC bus you will have to pay Rs 1,320 for the first 100 km while in a non-AC bus you will have to pay Rs 1,000.

A letter in this regard has been sent by UPSRTC managing director Raj Shekhar to regional managers in Noida and Ghaziabad.

“Till now, we have been facilitating the travel of migrant workers to their native places in UP and Bihar. It was free but now we have been directed to send transport to the airport as well, for which a rate list has also been issued. We will begin once the district administration approves,” a Times of India report quoted Anurag Yadav, regional manager at UPSRTC Noida, as saying.

