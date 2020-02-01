Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman expected announcements on income tax slabs

Image Source : INDIA TV Nirmala Sitharaman expected announcements on income tax slabs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a few hours away from tabling the second Union budget in the Parliament today. Several reports indicated that government will rationalise existing income tax rates to beat the growth slowdown in the country. People are expecting the implementation of a lot of promising initiatives which would help the Indian Economy to increase its slow rate of growth. Reportedly, the major income tax relief that a common man is expecting from the Finance Minister to deliver is on changes in income tax slab and income tax benefit in National Pension System (NPS). Apart from these two, they are also looking forward to some rewards for equity investment and home loan repayments.

Here are some of the basic expectation on Income Tax that a common man is expecting from the Finance Minister

Increase in the Income Tax Exemption Limit from Rs. 2.5 Lakh to Rs. 5 Lakh.

Deduction in Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) Tax Rate

Scrapping of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT)

Among the other measures being considered by the government include increasing tax saving measures through various options. According to sources, the government is also considering tax saving options through infrastructure bonds. Under this window, tax saving may be allowed via infra bonds of up to Rs 50,000 a year.

The panel on direct taxes code (DTC) has suggested the widening of the income tax slabs. It has suggested that the 10 per cent tax slab should be extended up to Rs 10 lakh, which will bring a significant relief to a large chunk of taxpayers.

Between Rs 10-20 lakh, the tax slab is pegged at 20 per cent while from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 crore it is 30 per cent and beyond Rs 2 crore, it is 35 per cent.

If these recommendations are approved, approximately 1.47 crore taxpayers would move from the 20 per cent slab to the 10 per cent slab. The task force has retained the basic exemption level at Rs 2.5 lakh for general income taxpayers.

As per the Budget 2019 announcement, no changes in the income tax slabs and rates had been proposed. A rebate of Rs 12,500 was made available for all taxpayers with taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh. The standard deduction for financial year 2019-20 was kept at Rs 50,000.

What is an Income Tax Slab?

Income Tax Slabs basically consist of different tax rates that get levied on the Income of a person. Different Tax Rates are applied on Different Income slabs for the current financial year starting from 1st April and ending on 31st March.

