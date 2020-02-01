'Like lotus in Dal Lake': Sitharaman recites Kashmiri poem to make a point in Budget 2020 speech

Presenting the Budget 2020 in the Lok Sabha today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dropped lines from a Kashmiri poem. The verse, which talked about the nation "blooming like a lotus in Dal lake", was meant to convey that everything in the budget is for this "pyara watan (beloved nation)".

"Our country like a Shalimar garden, like lotus in Dal lake, the best country in the world," she reads out the translation of the verse.

Translating it to Hindi later, Sitharaman said:

Hamara vatan khilte huey Shalimar Bagh jaisa

Hamara vatan Dal jheel me khilte huey kamal jaisa

Naujawaanon ke garm khoon jaisa

Mera vatan, tera vatan, hamara vatan

Duniya ka sabse pyara vatan"

Our country like a blossoming Shalimar Bagh

Our country like a blossoming lotus in the Dal Lake

Like the hot blood of the youth

My country, your country, our country

The world's best country

Sitharaman's use of the poetic verse in a Union budget isn't new. During her maiden budget last year, she read lines from Tamil classic "Purananooru", which is dated from before the common era.

ALSO READ | Budget 2020: Sitharaman lists 16 points to boost farmer income