Budget 2020: FM introduces campaign against tuberculosis, announces Rs. 69,000 for Health sector

Health Budget 2020: Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has allocated Rs. 69,000 crore to give a boost to the Health sector. Presenting the Budget in the Lok sabha, Sitharaman proposed to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendras in all districts of the country to provide medicines at affordable rates. She said that Mission Indradhanush has been extended to cover new diseases and new vaccines.

The Finance minister said the "TB Harega, Desh Jeetega" campaign will be strengthened to end TB by 2025 in the country.

"There are 20,000 empaneled hospitals in Ayushman Bharat and need more in Tier 2 and 3 cities to benefit poor in these areas. PPP mode hospitals will be set up under viability gap funding to look at areas where there are no hospitals. This will be 112 aspitational districts where first priority will be given," she said.

She said the Government will launch 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to provide save drinking water and sanitation programme 'Swachh Bharat Yojna' have been launched to tackle health concerns.

"Allocation for Swachh Bharat Mission raised to Rs 12,300 crore in 2020-21. Overall, Union Budget accounts Rs 69,000 crore for the health sector."

She said that taxation proceeded from medical devices will be put to create improved hospital infratsrutcure.

In her maiden budget speech, last year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 64,559 crore to the ministry of health and family welfare, which contributes to 2.32 per cent of the total budget and 0.34 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Of the total amount, Rs 62,659 crore were allocated for health and family welfare department, whereas Rs 1,900 crore were set aside for research.

A day before the Budget, the Economic Survey said that access to health services through Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush across the country has improved. It stated that Mission Indradhanush has vaccinated 3.39 crore children and 87.18 lakh pregnant women of 680 districts across the country. About 76.7 per cent of the households in the rural and about 96 per cent in the urban areas had houses of pucca structure.

The pre Budget Survey also said that a 10 Year Rural Sanitation Strategy (2019-2029) has been launched to focus on sustaining the sanitation behavior change and increasing access to solid and liquid waste management.

Listing the efforts made by the government in the health sector, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that medical expenses of the poor and the middle class have been reduced considerably.

Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, on the first day of the Budget session here, Kovind said capping of prices of more than 1,000 essential medicines has resulted in a saving of Rs 12,500 crore for the patients.

"Reduced cost of stents and knee-implants has provided huge relief to lakhs of patients. Every day 5 to 7 lakh patients are now purchasing medicines for serious ailments at affordable prices from more than 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras," he said.

He further said by setting up the National Medical Commission, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to reform medical education and healthcare.

"75 new medical colleges have been sanctioned this year, which will result in an increase in MBBS seats by about 16,000 and PG seats by more than 4,000. In addition, 22

AIIMS have been sanctioned for various parts of the country, construction work for which is in progress" he said.