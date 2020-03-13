British Airways lines up job cuts over coronavirus, says CEO

Image Source : AP Representative image

The British Airways has lined up job cuts over the coronavirus epidemic, CEO Alex Cruz said on Friday. The decision could affect thousands of airline's employees across the globe.

In a video message to the employees, Cruz urged the employees to not underestimate the seriousness of the coronavirus.

"Please do not underestimate the seriousness of this for our company," he was quoted as saying by Sky News.

The aircraft would be grounded in a way like never before, he said, further warning that jobs would be lost for "short period, perhaps longer term."

