Coronavirus crisis: Australia’s home minister Peter Dutton tests positive, had met Ivanka Trump on March 6

Image Source : AP A file photo of Australia's home minister Peter Dutton (AP)

Australia’s immigration and home affairs minister Peter Dutton on Friday disclosed that he had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after waking up with flu-like symptoms earlier in the morning. While the diagnosis of Dutton, a key figure in the Australian government, has put a big question mark over the well-being of the cabinet, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Guardian Australia reported that all those who didn’t come in contact with the government functionary within 24 hours of him being diagnosed need not worry.

Significantly, Dutton had been in the US recently where he met President’ Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump on March 6.

