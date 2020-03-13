Noida factory employee, with China travel history, tests coronavirus positive

Friday, March 13, 2020
     
Noida Updated on: March 13, 2020 11:30 IST
A Noida factory employee, with China travel history, tested coronavirus positive on Friday. The company has put its other employees under observation. Earlier today, a Google employee in Bengaluru has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the company asked staff in that office to work from work as a precautionary measure for the day.

"We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms," a Google spokesperson said.

  

 

 

