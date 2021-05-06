Thursday, May 06, 2021
     
Bajaj Healthcare launches 'Ivejaj' tablets for COVID treatment

The company has received approval from India's drug regulator DCGI to manufacture and market the tablets, it said in a BSE filing.

New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2021 18:13 IST
Drug firm Bajaj Healthcare announced the launch of its anti-parasitic drug 'Ivejaj', which can be used for treatment of COVID infections.

Bajaj Healthcare said it has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation for Ivermectin through its own in-house R&D team.

The DCGI has granted permissions to supply 'Ivejaj' in the domestic as well as overseas markets, Bajaj Healthcare said.

Shares of the company rose 2.71 per cent to Rs 603.30 apiece on BSE.

