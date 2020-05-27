Image Source : AXIS BANK Axis Bank shares jump over 14 pc amid fund infusion buzz

Shares of Axis Bank on Wednesday zoomed over 14 per cent amid reports of fund infusion by private equity firm Carlyle. The stock jumped 13.46 per cent to close at Rs 387.35 on the BSE. During the trade, it advanced 14.96 per cent to Rs 392.50. On the NSE, it soared 14.23 per cent to settle at Rs 389.90.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex and Nifty pack.

The company's market valuation jumped Rs 12,976.83 crore to Rs 1,09,308.83 crore on the BSE.

In terms of volume, 20.52 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore on the NSE.

According to reports, American company Carlyle may infuse USD 1 billion to own up to 8 per cent of Axis Bank.

Issuing a clarification in this matter the bank said, "we would like to clarify that the news item is speculative and the bank has not taken any such decision in this regard...the bank shall keep the exchange duly informed as and when any decision is taken by it in this matter."

Meanwhile, buying was also witnessed in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI, rising up to 8.97 per cent.

The BSE Bankex rallied 7.31 per cent.

