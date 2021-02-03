Amazon's upcoming headquarters proposed design in Virginia is a compliment to nature. See photos

Image Source : AMAZON Proposed design of Amazon's upcoming second headquarters in Virginia.

Amazon's new upcoming headquarters will be an eye-catching vertical forest to complement the aesthetics of nature and sustainable development. The company has unveiled the design of its planned second headquarters in northern Virginia, with a swirling glass tower covered in trees that rises to a point above the rest of the city's skyline.

The company calls the building "the Helix" because its corkscrew shape is supposed to take inspiration from "the natural beauty of a double helix".

It also -- it must be said -- bears a distinct resemblance to the swirling poop emoji, though with some healthier colours mixed in, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

On the inside, the Helix will be filled with a "variety of alternative work environments" that Amazon employees can use. On the outside, there will be two sets of spiralling paths dotted with local plants.

Image Source : AMAZON Proposed design of Amazon's upcoming second headquarters in Virginia.

The building will be 350 feet tall, according to The Wall Street Journal. Amazon says that it plans to offer public tours on weekends.

ALSO READ | Meet Andy Jassy, who will take over as Amazon's new CEO after Jeff Bezos steps down

Amazon has a similar standout structure at its Seattle headquarters. There, it has the Spheres, three connected glass globes filled with greenery. Its design is echoed in the similarly glass-and-green Helix, albeit at a much larger scale.

All about The Helix

Image Source : AMAZON Proposed design of Amazon's upcoming second headquarters in Virginia.

The Helix is still just a proposal, so Amazon will need to get local approval before construction on the building can start. The building and surrounding campus were designed by the architecture firm NBBJ.

Along with the Helix, Amazon also unveiled plans for the campus around it. It's planning to construct three 22-story buildings around the Helix.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO later this year

Latest Business News