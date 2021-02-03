Meet Andy Jassy, who will take over as Amazon's new CEO after Jeff Bezos steps down

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced he will step down as the chief executive officer of Amazon, later this year. Bezos will transition to the role of executive chairman in the third quarter of 2021. Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services would take over as CEO of Amazon. The announcement came as Amazon released its financial results for its fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2020. The company recorded USD 100bn in sales for last three months of 2020.
Here's what you should know about Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy
- Born on January 13, 1968, Andy Jassy is an American businessman
- Jassy grew up in Scarsdale, and attended Scarsdale High School
- Jassy graduated with honors from Harvard College, where he was advertising manager of The Harvard Crimson
- Following his graduation, Jassy earned an MBA degree from Harvard Business School
- Before taking his MBA, Andy Jassy worked as a project manager for a collectibles company, MBI
- Jassy is also one of the minority owners of the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League
- For Amazon, Jassy helped in the development of the company since its inception in 2006
- He joined Amazon in 1997 as a marketing manager
- In 2003, Jassy founded Amazon Web Services (AWS), with a team of 57 people. Later in April 2016, Jassy was promoted from senior vice president to CEO of Amazon
- Jassy is also the chairman of Rainier Prep, a charter school in Seattle
- As of November 2020, Jassy's estimated net worth was $377 million
- In 1997, Jassy married Elana Rochelle Caplan, a fashion designer for Eddie Bauer and graduate of the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science. They have two children and live in Seattle