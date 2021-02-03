Meet Andy Jassy, who will take over as Amazon's new CEO after Jeff Bezos steps down

Image Source : AP IMAGE, In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, AWS CEO Andy Jassy, discusses a new initiative with the NFL during AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced he will step down as the chief executive officer of Amazon, later this year. Bezos will transition to the role of executive chairman in the third quarter of 2021. Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services would take over as CEO of Amazon. The announcement came as Amazon released its financial results for its fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2020. The company recorded USD 100bn in sales for last three months of 2020.

Here's what you should know about Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy

Born on January 13, 1968, Andy Jassy is an American businessman

Jassy grew up in Scarsdale, and attended Scarsdale High School

Jassy graduated with honors from Harvard College, where he was advertising manager of The Harvard Crimson

Following his graduation, Jassy earned an MBA degree from Harvard Business School

Before taking his MBA, Andy Jassy worked as a project manager for a collectibles company, MBI

Jassy is also one of the minority owners of the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League

For Amazon, Jassy helped in the development of the company since its inception in 2006

He joined Amazon in 1997 as a marketing manager

In 2003, Jassy founded Amazon Web Services (AWS), with a team of 57 people. Later in April 2016, Jassy was promoted from senior vice president to CEO of Amazon

Jassy is also the chairman of Rainier Prep, a charter school in Seattle

As of November 2020, Jassy's estimated net worth was $377 million

In 1997, Jassy married Elana Rochelle Caplan, a fashion designer for Eddie Bauer and graduate of the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science. They have two children and live in Seattle

