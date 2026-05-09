PBKS act swiftly on BCCI's social media and hotel access guidelines, to hold meeting with players

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings have acted swiftly on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new social media and hotel access guidelines. The Kings will hold a meeting with the players after their net session on Saturday in Dharamsala, where they lock horns against the Delhi Capitals on May 11.

The BCCI tightened its policies and guidelines amidst the corruption concerns in the IPL. The BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit recently flagged concerns over the unauthorised guests in team hotels, excessive player proximity to social media influencers, and content creation in restricted areas.

PBKS CEO to speak to players

A report in the news agency PTI confirmed that the PBKS CEO will speak to the players and brief them on the guidelines. "The CEO will speak to the players after training tonight and read out the guidelines issued by BCCI. There is no player in focus as such. The rules need to be respected and strictly followed," a team source told PTI.

BCCI cracks down social media culture

As per the report in the Times of India, the BCCI is cracking the social media culture, the filming of reels by players and 'unfiltered' access of social media influencers within the team. "The reel culture has led to many violations of late. There are a few Indian players who post videos on match days, just before a match, and immediately after the conclusion of the match," a source said as quoted by the English Daily. The report added that the BCCI had also warned an Indian fast bowler for promoting the national team's accommodation facilities created by his wife.

BCCI schools commentators, broadcasters

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also schooled the broadcasters and cricket commentators for shooting videos near the players and match officials area (PMOA). "There have been a few breaches by a few commentators. One former international cricketer was found making videos on his phone near the dugout in a tense situation of a match. The BCCI team acted swiftly and got him to stop the recording. There could be a case of sending legal notices to an ex-cricketer who was found filming for his YouTube channel. The board has clearly mentioned that anybody wearing BCCI and IPL official attire can’t be seen filming at the ground," the report added.

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