BCCI shares new advisory after multiple protocol breaches in IPL 2026, warns players of punishment or even ban

New Delhi:

The BCCI has tightened discipline and security standards across the IPL after identifying multiple breaches involving team personnel, players and franchise representatives during the ongoing 2026 season. In a detailed advisory circulated to all ten franchises on Thursday, the board warned that repeated violations could damage the credibility of the tournament and create legal as well as security complications.

Notably, the communication, signed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, outlined several incidents that had raised concern within the governing body and the league’s anti-corruption framework. Even though the document did not single out any franchise or individual, it addressed a range of issues that had reportedly surfaced over the course of the competition. Among them were unauthorised visitors gaining access to hotel rooms used by players and support staff, owners attempting to interact with players during live matches, and the use of vapes at venues despite legal restrictions in India.

"It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violations have occurred involving players, support staff, and team officials during the course of the current IPL season," Saikia said in the advisory, as ESPNcricinfo reported.

"These incidents, if left unaddressed, carry the potential to cause significant reputational harm to the tournament, the franchise concerned, and the BCCI as the governing body. They may further expose individuals and franchises to legal liability and security risks of a serious nature,” he added.

BCCI fears honey-trapping, issues new advisory

One of the central concerns raised by the board involved player accommodation during the tournament. According to the advisory, some members of teams had allowed guests into hotel rooms without the mandatory approval process being followed. The BCCI has now reinforced that all visitor requests must pass through the team manager and be communicated to the ACU representative travelling with the side.

"BCCI draws the attention of all franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments," the advisory said.

"The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times,” it further read.

Limited access to owners

The board also addressed conduct by franchise owners inside restricted zones during matches. It reiterated that owners and associates are not permitted to enter player areas or engage with team members while games are in progress.

The owners of the franchises are “strictly prohibited from communicating with or physically accessing players or team officials in the dugout, dressing room, or playing area during the course of a match,” the advisory said.

BCCI to inspect violations related to vaping

Another issue highlighted was the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes inside dressing rooms and other controlled spaces. The matter gained attention last month when Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag admitted to vaping during a fixture against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh and was subsequently penalised.

The BCCI has informed franchises that random inspections may now be carried out to ensure compliance. Penalties for violations could range from financial sanctions to suspension or disqualification from future IPL participation.

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