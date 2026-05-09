Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal second son's name as Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, share its meaning | See pics

New Delhi:

Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja have revealed the name of their second baby boy, Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, through a heartfelt social media post on Saturday night. The couple also shared a few family pictures and gave fans a small glimpse of their newborn baby boy.

As soon as Sonam Kapoor revealed the name of her second son, the post received reactions from social media users and Bollywood celebrities. Parineeti Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Arjun Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Maheep Kapoor shared congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja name their second son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja

For the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja (sic)."

What does Rudralokh mean and how is it connected to her first child Vayu’s name?

Explaining the meaning of Rudralokh, Sonam Kapoor wrote in her caption, "In the Vedas, Rudra, from the root rud, "to roar," is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal."

Speaking about the connection between Rudralokh and her first son Vayu Ahuja's name, she added, "He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life."

She ended the note with a message of gratitude, writing, "With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other. Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra."

About Sonam Kapoor's family

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 in a traditional Sikh ceremony held in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu Ahuja, in 2022, and their second child, Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, on March 29, 2026.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor welcomes second baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja: 'Vayu is overjoyed...'