Sonam Kapoor welcomes second baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja: 'Vayu is overjoyed...'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Sunday announced the arrival of her second baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja. The Neerja actress took to her Instagram handle to share this joyful news with her fans and followers. The actress hosted a baby show on February 9, 2026 at her Mumbai home and the event was attended by close friends and family members.

For the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way."

Sonam Kapoor welcomes second baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja

She further added, "Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu (sic)." Take a look below:

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi have congratulated the couple in the comment section. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Anand," along with red heart emojis.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssss," while Swara Bhaskar commented, "CONGRATULATIONS you guys." The post has garnered over 23.1K likes and more than 250 comments since it was shared.

(Image Source : SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab showing the comment section of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post.

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony held in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, on August 20, 2022, and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress confirmed her second pregnancy in November 2025.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in lime green lehenga, poses with Anand Ahuja | See pics