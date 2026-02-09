Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in lime green lehenga, poses with Anand Ahuja | See pics Sonam Kapoor hosted a baby shower at her Mumbai home on Sunday. She is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. The event was attended by family and close friends.

The mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, hosted an intimate godh bharai ceremony at her Mumbai home on Sunday. The Raanjhanaa actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the special celebration.

Sonam Kapoor's residence was beautifully decorated with purple, yellow, and green hues, along with hanging paper birds, creating a vibrant and elegant setting.

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor stuns in lime green lehenga, poses with Anand Ahuja

The baby shower was attended by close friends and family. For the event, she wore a lime green lehenga and flaunted her baby bump, while Anand Ahuja seen in a cream-colored kurta paired with a half-jacket. Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONAM KAPOOR)Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja from 'godh bharai' ceremony.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONAM KAPOOR)A look inside Sonam Kapoor's baby shower decor.

Bollywood celebrities attend Sonam Kapoor's baby shower

Celebrities from the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor, along with stars like Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher, graced the event. Anupam Kher posed with Sonam Kapoor and shared a picture of her, writing, "Happy #Godbharai dearest @sonamkapoor! Love and Blessings! (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONAM KAPOOR)Sonam Kapoor posed with Anupam Kher

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 in a traditional wedding. They welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022. The Neerja actress announced her second pregnancy in November 2025.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Talking about the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2023 film Blind. The crime thriller is directed by Shome Makhija and also features Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli in key roles. It is available to stream on Zee 5 platform. Notably, Sonam Kapoor has been away from Bollywood for a while and information about her upcoming projects is not known yet.

