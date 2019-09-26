Image Source : FILE AirAsia India to start daily flight on Delhi-Jaipur route from October 20

AirAsia India on Wednesday announced that it will start a daily flight on Delhi-Jaipur route from October 20.

The flight will depart daily from Delhi airport at 10.35 am and arrive in Jaipur airport at 11.45 am.

The return flight will depart daily at 12.15 pm from Jaipur and arrive at 1.25 pm at Delhi airport.

"While the sale for booking is scheduled to go live on September 26, 2019, the operation between the two destinations is set to take off on October 20, 2019," the airline said.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and AirAsia Investment Limited.

The airline commenced operations on June 12, 2014, and currently flies to 20 destinations across India with a fleet of 23 A320 aircraft.

