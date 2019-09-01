Dog chills on Goa Airport runway, messes with AirAsia flight take-off

Image Source : FILE Take-off of an AirAsia flight was aborted after a dog was spotted on the runway of Goa Airport (Representative image)

Goa is land to unwind for many of us. The golden beaches, the people, nature captivates even the most rigid of couch potatoes. But as long as we, or any life-form in search of bliss, keep our leisurely activities strictly on beaches, all is cool.

But beaches are so mainstream.

A brave dog (literal dog) decided to take his Sunday morning walk on the runway of Goa Airport. Problem was, he chose the time when AirAsia flight was about to take off at around 8:25 am.

"The dog, once spotted by the Air Traffic Control, was immediately removed from the runway. The flight then departed at around 9.15 am," an official of the airport said.

Commercial airline companies operate their planes from the civil enclave of INS Hansa, which is an airbase of the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy spokesperson said on Twitter, "At about 0825 hours today, when AirAsia flight 778 was rolling for take off at Goa airport, alert ATC spotted a dog entering the runway and immediately informed pilot who aborted take off. The flight departed 0915 hours after additional technical checks."

The ATC at Goa airport is run by the Indian Navy.

The spokesperson added, "INS Hansa has proactively taken steps to relocate dogs from vicinity of runway. Under MOU of IndianNavy with Department of Animal Husbandry, nearly 60 dogs have been relocated since mid-August."