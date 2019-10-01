7th Pay Commission: Government employees may face salary cut. Details inside

7th Pay Commission: Government employees may face salary cut

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cut salaries of thousands of its employees, according to a report. The salary cut is expected to be introduced by way of slashing various allowances. The decision on salary cut is likely to be made official at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet later today.

Salary cut for government employees in Uttar Pradesh:

According to a retired engineer of the Irrigation Department, one of their allowances is set to be withdrawn by the Uttar Pradesh government. The allowance stood at Rs 100 per month for Junior Engineers, and Rs 200 per month for Assistant Engineers. Those on higher levels get Rs 500-600 allowance. Now the government has decided to do away with it. As many as 3000 engineers are working with the Irrigation Department, who may have to face this salary cut soon.

GPF Allowance:

According to a retired engineer of the Irrigation Department , Uttar Pradesh government had introduced a 25 paise allowance per month for clerk staff for updation of GPF Passbook. Uttar Pradesh government may soon withraw this allowance too.

Salary Cut for Uttar Pradesh govt employees, 7th Pay Commission:

Uttar Pradesh government says that this allowance is quite less is quite less in front of the salaries being offered to government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. The UP government said that the allowance was introduced at a time when the salary was less.

Incentive for PWD engineers:

Incentive of PWD engineers is likely to end. JE level engineers' allowance stands at Rs 100-150 per month. Engineers get this allowance for creating new designs.