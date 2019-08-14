7th Pay Commission: This government job vacancy offers huge salary with allowances. Check eligibility criteria, how to apply

Image Source : PTI 7th pay commission government job vacancies

7th Pay Commission latest news: Ever since the Centre has cleared the implementation of the 7th CPC report recommendations, getting hired into a government job has become all the more alluring. Those who are looking for government jobs should know that new a number of vacancies have been notified and the salaries to the employees will be paid according to the report of the 7th Pay Commission. Below are the details you need to know:

National Institute of Fashion Technology has invited applications for Assistant professors. Those who are interested to apply for the post should know that the job will be available on a contract basis for 5 years.

Vacancies with NIFT

A total of 179 vacancies have been notified by NIFT

# There are 74 seats for unreserved candidates

# 26 posts are vacant for scheduled castes

# 13 posts are reserved for the scheduled tribes

# 49 seats are reserved for OBC

# 17 seats are reserved for candidates of the EWS category

Last date to apply

Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies with NIFT should do so on the official website www.nift.ac.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 6th September. For the application process, the interested candidates should upload their relevant certificates in support of age, qualification, caste and experience.

7th Pay Commission pay scale

The selected candidates for the Assistant professor's post will be offered the pay matrix as per 7th Pay Commission with Level- 10

Eligibility criteria

The interested candidates should have a post-graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. They may also have an equivalent grade in relevant areas as per annexure-1. The degree should be from any national/international institute with 3 years of experience in research or teaching. The interested candidates should also have a doctoral degree in any of the competencies as mentioned in Anexure-1 with 1-year experience in a levant industry or teaching or research at university on national or international level institutions in the relevant industry.

Age limit

For Assistant professors, the age limit is 40 years. Candidates under the SC/SCT/OBC categories should get an age relaxation. As per the government of India orders, the SC/SCT candidates will get an age relaxation upto 5 years, while the OBC category candidates will get an age relaxation upto 3 years.

Application Fees

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacant posts will be required to pay Rs 1000 as application fee. The fee should be paid online. SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates and employees of NIFT are not required to pay the application fee.

Selection Process

Candidates should note that the selection will be done on the basis of a written test, presentation and an interview.

How to apply

The online application process on NIFT website had begun on July 18, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacant posts should visit the official website www.nift.ac.in.

Also Read | Government job offers salary up to Rs 80,000 per month under 7th Pay Commission. Apply now

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Good News! Govt employees to get 17% DA for July-Dec 2019 by THIS month