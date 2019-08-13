Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission latest news: Wow! This government job offers salary up to Rs 80,000 per month. Apply now

7th Pay Commission latest news: Aspirants who are looking for a secure job with a high package, here's an opportunity for you. More importantly, selected candidates will be paid under the 7th Pay Commission based recommendation.

As per the latest notification, the Defence Research and Development Organisation Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited applications to fill up 290 vacancies.

RAC recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details:

1. Total Vacancies- 290 posts

2. Scientists ‘B’ in DRDO- 270 posts

3. Scientists ‘B’ in DST- 6 posts

4. Scientists/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA- 10 posts

5. Executive Engineer in GATEC- 4 posts

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: Good News! Govt employees to get 17% DA for July-Dec 2019 by THIS month. Details inside

The total salary to be paid (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining to the selected candidates will be approximately Rs 80,000 p.m. at the present metro city rate, as per Seventh Pay Commission recommendation.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies. From graduate engineers and postgraduates in Science, including students who have appeared in their final year examination can apply for the posts.

For the details regarding educational qualification, applicants can visit the official website, rac.gov.in. Those candidates who successfully cleared the hiring process will be paid as per Level 10 of 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix of Rs 56,100 in specified disciplines and categories.

ALSO READ: Apply for these government jobs that offer salary up to Rs 2,17,000 under 7th Pay Commission

The applicants can apply through the official website https://rac.gov.in for recruitment to the posts.

It is an administrative system/mechanism that is set up by the government of India to determine the salaries of government employees. Every Pay Commission does its research and then produces its recommendations to the government of India.

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: Centre likely to hike central govt employees HRA, after DA; check details

ALSO READ: Good news for these govt employees as Centre approves Rs 1,500 crore under 7th Pay Commission