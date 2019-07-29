Apply for these government jobs that offer salary up to Rs 2,17,000 under 7th Pay Commission

Image Source : FILE Apply for these government jobs that offers salary up to Rs 2,17,000 under 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Good news for aspirants who are looking for a government job as Ministry of Home Affairs Directorate General, SSB has invited fresh applications for 150 vacancies. According to the latest notification, SSB has invited (Male & Female) applicants for the vacancy of 150 Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial post of constable of India.

The selected applicant for the post of CT(GD) under sports quota will be governed under a Defined Contribution Pension Scheme (New Pension System). In fact, the pay scale and allowances for these candidates are as per 7th pay commission system. Candidates will be offered Rs 217000-69100 salary per month, respectively.

Last date to apply:

Candidates interested and eligible need to apply on or before 11 August 2019 (Except for Remote Areas). The last date for remote areas is 18 August 2019.

Who all can apply:

Players from different sports like football, Basketball, Hockey, Shooting, Archery, Athletics, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Boxing, Judo, Weight lifting, bodybuilding, cycling, equestrian, badminton, Taekwondo and Swimming can apply for this prestigious vacancies. In File No: 341/RC/SSB/CT(GD)SQ/2018 it is said that the post is temporary but likely to be continued.

Eligibility criteria:

Players who have participated in any recognised International events representing the country since 01.01.2017

Players participated in last Olympics games, world cups and Asian games

Players who have won Medal in recognised National Level sports tournament since 01.01.2017 to the last date of receipt of application.

Age limit:

Candidates between 18 to 23 years can apply.

Application fees:

Unreserved and OBC category: Rs 100 is application fees

SC/ST/Ex-serviceman and Female candidates: Exempted from payment of fees.

How to apply:

Candidates interested are suggested visit SSB recruitment website www.ssbrectt.gov.in and go through the instructions given on the site.

Selection process:

Selection will be done on the basis of the total marks secured by the candidates in documents of sports achievements and field trial.

Job Location:

Selected candidates are liable to serve across India or outside the territory of India. The candidates on appointment shall be governed by the SSB Act and other rules applicable from time to time.

Note: Candidates are suggested to visit the official website ssb.nic.in for further information.