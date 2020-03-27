1.4 lakh companies have allowed employees to work from home to check spread of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Image Source : PTI A view of Gurugram's business precinct for representational purposes

The Centre on Friday said that 1.4 lakh companies have allowed employees to work from home to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. The information was shared by the Luv Agarwal, the Joint Secretary at Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Agarwal also appealed to people to be alert and follow the lockdown and social distancing norms in a more diligent manner to combat further spread of the disease.

A countrywide, 21-day-lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, in the government's bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. As part of the government effort, authorities called upon private employers not involved in delivering essential products and services to let their employees work from home.

A total of 724 people have tested positive for coronavirus since it first surfaced in the country on Jan 30, resulting in 17 deaths, as of March 27.

