Image Source : MTAR.IN MTAR Technologies shares make bumper listing, debut at 85 per cent premium

Shares of MTAR Technologies on Monday made a blockbuster debut with a premium of 85 per cent against its issue price of Rs 575. It listed at Rs 1,063.90, registering a gain of 85 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, it jumped 95.65 per cent to Rs 1,125. On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,050 - a premium of 82.60 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,397.86 crore on BSE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 200.79 times earlier this month.

The price band for MTAR Technologies Rs 597-crore IPO was at Rs 574-575 per equity share.

The Hyderabad-based company has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurised water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components and many such other critical components and assemblies.

