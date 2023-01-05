Can rent rates really cover 100% of my EMIs? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO It suffices to say that most new properties will help you with a sizable chunk, maybe more than two-thirds of the EMI.

The era of remarkably low interest rates on homeland commercial loans has gone, with the Reserve Bank of India raising the repo rate 5 times since May in the year and, totaling 2.25%. It's possible that this isn't the end of the rate hike loop, as there may be a few more escalations in the years ahead. Increasing interest rates are having the greatest impact on home applicants, since these are the lending with the lengthiest terms and therefore are probably the largest loan a person will carry all through his entire life.

According to Amit Gupta, MD of SAG Infotech, Household bills, such as loan EMIs (equated monthly instalments) or rent, might potentially throw your cashflow off balance. While your overall loan EMIs should not exceed 45-50% of your entire income, your house obligations should not surpass 35-40% of your whole income. A loan of 9-9.5% vs a making an analysis of 12-15% on investment may appear to be an obvious choice but the psychology of having a burden looming over your position makes the debtor uneasy. Prepaying is the preferable choice. Because the interest portion is bigger in the early years and gives tax benefits, paying in advance following 5-7 years performs effectively. Managing a fixed expenditure like that of an EMI, particularly when it is large, can be difficult in today's unpredictable work environment.

“Rent rates are quite an interesting thing to study. Answering whether or not rent rates can cover the entire cost of your home loan EMI is not easy. It suffices to say that most new properties will help you with a sizable chunk, maybe more than two-thirds of the EMI. However, with the hike in repo rate, rent rates are also expected to go up. But, the trade-off needs are very important to note. We believe that choosing and investing in the right properties maximizes your chance to achieve the same. Additionally, positive consumer sentiment is also set to drive new highs in the real estate sector, which may make this concept feasible”, said Vishal Raheja, MD, InvestoXpert.com

Real estate used to be limited to residential outskirts, but proptech, the growing economy, and the revolution have shifted the equation. Now, commercial real estate is at the frontlines with several potentials for its owners. banking institutions impose a higher interest rate for commercial real estate loans. Depending upon the lender, this rate could range from 9-15% annually. Lease Rental Discounting is a loan secured by your pre-leased commercial property's rental receipts. The loan EMIs are compensated by the tenants through the rental income of the commercial space, so you do not have to pay them. LRDs can be used to broaden a biz, acquire personal or commercial assets, or engage in commercial/residential real estate. No money is taken from your personal income; instead, the EMI is deducted from the rental income, which serves as collateral for the loan,”said Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India.

The rental prices range from 4% to 6% of the property valuation. In most parts of India, your rental income will not cover more than 40% to 60% of your EMI. As a result, you must pay a portion of your EMI from sources other than your rental income. Please keep in mind that the EMI will be between 10% and 12% of the loan amount per year. Aside from that, you'll need to set aside about 20% of the total property cost as margin money.

So, the concept is great, but in practice, due to high property rates and low rental yields, this is not happening in India right now, despite all of the apparent meltdown being discussed in the real estate market.

