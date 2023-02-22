Tej Pratap Yadav sees late Mulayam Singh Yadav in dream, rides bicycle to secretariat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @TEJYADAV14 Bihar Environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav rides a bicycle to his office

Bihar: Environment, forest and climate change minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday rode a bicycle to the secretariat office and said that late Mulayam Singh Yadav had come into his dream and gave his blessings.

"I dreamt of going to Vrindavan & saw Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). I then went to Saifai. I told him I wanted to see him & his village. We rode bicycles... I decided to go to Secretariat on a bicycle, save environment & spread Netaji's message..," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

"Today morning, I saw late Mulayam Singh ji in my dream. He hugged me and gave me affectionate blessings... I will try to follow the path shown by him throughout my life… Today I am going to my ministry by bicycle," the Bihar minister tweeted.

