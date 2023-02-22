'Police will investigate if it is real or just stunt': CM Shinde on Sanjay Raut claim of getting life threats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the state police would investigate Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim of getting 'life threats.' He, however, also took a swipe that the police would also take note if this is a 'stunt' by the leader.

Sanjay Raut had claimed that notorious goon Raja Thakur of Thane has been given a contract by Shrikant Shinde to kill him. Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction's leader, in a letter to Maharashtra Dy CM, Mumbai CP & Thane CP said, "I have received information that a notorious goon Raja Thakur of Thane has been given a contract by Shrikant Shinde to kill me."

"After the change of government in Maharashtra, my security was withdrawn. I don't have any complaints about it. Such political decisions keep happening. Looking at the current situation in Maharashtra, this issue needs to be brought to your attention," the letter reads further.

Reacting to this Shinde said, "We will investigate the threat call to Sanjay Raut. We will also investigate if this is a stunt, the state police will take care of security. There is a committee to provide security. On the basis of its report, security will be is given...no one's security will be reduced."

Things had gone further sour between the two Shiv Sena factions after the Election Commission had allotted the symbol of 'bow and arrow' to the Eknath Shinde group, hence recognising it as the original party. The move has forced Uddhav Thackeray to knock on the Supreme Court doors.