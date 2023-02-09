Bihar: Four suffer bullet injuries after chain snatchers fired shots during theft attempt in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 4 injured after chain snatchers open fire

Four people suffered gunshot injuries after chain snatchers fired shots during a theft attempt in the Shastri Nagar area, Patna last night, a police official said on Thursday. An investigation is underway into the matter, he added.

Extortion poster spotted in Khagaul

In another incident, a ransom poster featuring 'a gun with the caption- Yadav gang- Rs 500,000' was pasted on the shutter of a garment shop in Khagaul Bazar, Patna. The poster triggered panic among traders in the city. A police official said they launched a probe into the issue.

Tension in Saran district after youth's murder

Internet service has been suspended in Bihar's Saran district till February 8 as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and tranquility in wake of a youth's murder. The state government also temporarily banned 23 social networking and messaging applications till February 8, 11 pm following a large-scale arson which triggered after the crime.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Manjhi and Ekma regions of Chhapra. Saran Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said, "No person has been injured in the arson since occupants of the houses had fled sensing danger. The police have nabbed two persons in connection with the killing and are trying to catch the remaining accused. A Special Investigating Team headed by a Deputy SP has also been set up."

"Stern action will be taken against the arsonists as well. Videographers have been roped in to identify trouble makers. Properties of absconders will be attached. An FIR has also been lodged against those who had been circulating incendiary material on social media," he said.