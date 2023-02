Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bihar: Internet service has been suspended in Bihar's Saran district till February 8 as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and tranquility in wake of a youth's murder.

The state government has also temporarily banned 23 social networking and messaging applications till February 8, 11 pm.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Manjhi and Ekma regions of Chhapra.