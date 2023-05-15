Bageshwar Baba kicks up another controversy, demands 'Hindu' nation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI From Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey to former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Sinha and Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary were also involved in listening to Dhirendra Shastri's story.

In a new controversy regarding the Hindu nation, Bageshwar dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri said that India has already become a Hindu nation while only its announcement is left. Meanwhile, RJD termed Dhirendra Shastri's statement as unconstitutional and said that religious people should not talk politics from their platform.

It is to be noted that today (May 15) is the second day of Dhirendra Shastri's Hanumat Katha in Patna. Several BJP leaders were also present to listen to him speak on the first day. Meanwhile, Patna Police has made strict security arrangements following an alert of a terrorist attack during the program.

Cheers raised for those who oppose the sermon

When Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Patna his followers tried to get a glimpse of him. A crowd of people gathered from the airport till they reached their destination. During this, before starting the sermon, Dhirendra Shastri got the people to cheer, including those who opposed the sermon were also cheered. Shastri also took a jibe in Bhojpuri and chanted, “Victory to the madmen of Bihar... Victory to those who come to the story…Victory to those who support the sermon…Victory to those who oppose the sermon…. "

"Hindu Rashtra has already been made, just the announcement is awaited"

In the middle of the sermon reading Dhirendra Shastri again raised the issue of Hindu nation. Recalling an incident, he said, "Once I met a Mahatma ji, he said, Maharaj ji, you talk about Hindu nation. Will Hindu nation be able to be made? I smiled and said that Hindu nation has been made, the announcement is pending. Hindu Rashtra will also be announced. He said that how is this possible, I said that everyone's application is accepted at Bageshwar Baba's place. I also have an application as per his wish, Lord Ram's wish will be there and the work will be successful. We have to have unwavering faith in him while meditating on him and when we keep unwavering faith in him then Ramji will add such coincidences as he adds stones to the bridge to go to Lanka, similarly we are sure that Hanuman ji will join his army for the Hindu nation. Give and the work will be successful."

RJD objected to this statement of veteran BJP leader

An RJD spokesperson, who was present during the sermon, and termed it unconstitutional. RJD spokesperson said that Shastri ji should not talk about politics in religious programs. All the stalwarts of Bihar BJP were present in the pandal during the story reading of Dhirendra Shastri.

From Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey to former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Sinha and Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary were also involved in listening to Dhirendra Shastri's story. Giriraj Singh even took part in the aarti by coming on the dais. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also enthralled the crowd by singing his famous song Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala after reciting a hymn.

