'He is a coward and traitor': Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dhirendra Shastri's Patna visit fuels politics in Bihar

Bihar Minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday slammed Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri saying the preacher is a coward and traitor.

"Bageshwar Baba is sending his men daily to apologise. He is a coward and traitor, he is making Hindus & Muslims fight....": Bihar minister said ahead of Shastri's event in Patna.

Earlier, Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and the state’s environment minister, vowed to “gherao” Shastri at the airport and prevent him from addressing the congregation.

Barely in his 20s, Shastri, who heads the Bageshwar Dham pilgrimage centre in Madhya Pradesh, has acquired a huge fan following, largely on account of a proclaimed ability to read people’s minds.

Shastri, popularly known as ‘Bageshwar Baba’, is scheduled to reach Patna on May 13 for holding a five-day congregation in Patna.

Case lodged against Shastri

A complaint was lodged at Muzaffarpur court in Bihar accusing Shastri of hurting Hindu sentiments by proclaiming to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. Leaders of the RJD and the Jan Adhikar Party were also charged with using derogatory language against the religious guru.

BJP supports Shastri

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday said preacher Dhirendra Shastri will be accorded a grand welcome in Patna later this week and those who are opposing his visit are against humanity.

“Those who are opposing the visit of Dhirendra Shastri ji are against humanity. He has been promoting peace and harmony not only in India but also outside the country,” Tiwari said.

Shastri recently visited London and now is preparing to go to Australia, the BJP MP said.

“Baba will be accorded a grand welcome in Patna. People should refrain from making any derogatory comment against Dhirendra Shastri ji. He is a great saint. Those who try to defame Hindu saints or our Sanatan dharma will face the consequences,” Tiwari said.

A BJP leader in Bihar on May 6 lodged a complaint in a court against the state president of the ruling RJD, Jagadanand Singh, and Jan Adhikari Party chief Pappu Yadav for allegedly using derogatory language against Shastri. This was tantamount to hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, the petition claimed.

(With PTI input)

Also read: Bihar: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Patna; 4 fire brigade vehicles reach spot to douse flames