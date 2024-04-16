Tejwashi hits back at PM Modi on his 'jungle raj' remark, asks what did Prime Minister do for Bihar in 10-year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'jungle raj comment', questioning what the PM did for Bihar.

"We made IT policy, tourism policy, sports policy. For the first time in Bihar, the MoU of investment of Rs 50,000 crore was signed. If they (BJP) call it 'jungle raj', what can I say on this? Instead of abusing us, what did the Prime Minister do for Bihar in the last 10 years?" the RJD leader said.

The Prime Minister has given 4 things only- unemployment, inflation, poverty and Jumlebaazi, he added.

Earlier in the day, launching a blistering attack on RJD, the PM, while addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Gaya, alleged that the party is the symbol of “corruption and goonda raj”.

PM Modi campaigned for Bihar’s former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is contesting from Gaya as an NDA nominee.

“The RJD has given only two things to Bihar- ‘jungle raj and corruption...Corruption flourished like an industry during its regime in Bihar,” PM Modi claimed.

“The Congress has lost an opportunity to make India a 'Samridh Bharat'. The RJD and the Congress only play politics in the name of social justice,” he added.

He also accused the opposition leaders, including those of the RJD and the Congress, of playing politics with the Constitution.

Speaking at the NDA election rally, the PM said, “This election is only to punish ‘Ghamandia’ (arrogant) alliance leaders.

It is to punish those who are against the Constitution and opposing the Centre’s initiatives to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”



