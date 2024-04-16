'90 per cent of people who made constitution were sanatanis, it can never be changed,' says PM Modi in Gaya

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and Bihar are moving forward to return to their ancient glory adding the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is an election to take a resolve for developed India and developed Bihar.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Gaya, PM Mod said that the public support that has gathered on the land of Gaya clearly shows their enthusiasm once again for the Modi government.

Speaking on BJP's manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that it is for the first time that a 'Sankalp Patra' of any party is being called a guarantee card as in the last 10 years, people have seen Modi's guarantee for fulfillment of a guarantee.

"For the next five years, Modi's 'guarantee card' has been updated. Three crore houses will be made for the poor, the poor will get free ration for the next five years, those above 70 years of age will receive free treatment upto Rs 5 lakhs, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will be continued. All these are Modi's guarantees," PM Modi added.

"'Ghamandia Gathbandhan' has no vision or trust. When they go on asking for votes, then do so on the work done by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Entire Bihar knows why they try and take credit for the work done by Nitish and the central government," the Prime Minister said.

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said that I.N.D.I.A bloc neither has any vision nor any trust.

RJD is responsible for destroying Bihar, said PM Modi while slamming the Lalu's party over various corruption cases including fodder scam, land for jobs scam.

"In BJP's manifesto, there is a roadmap for every section and sector of the society. Dobhi (of Gaya district) is also included in that. Youth won’t have to go out in search of employment. A revolution has come in the last 10 years; 10 crore women have associated with self-help groups in the country; in Bihar, 1.15 crore women and 5.15 lakh women from Gaya have associated with self-help groups. When there was Congress government, less than Rs 150 crore were allotted to these women's self-help groups in Bihar. NDA government granted over Rs 40,000 crore to these groups in the last 10 years," he said.