'Demolished by BJP': RJD's Tej Pratap blames saffron party for collapse of Bihar bridge

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Tej Pratap Yadav

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday blamed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for the collapse of the bridge in Bhagalpur.

Accusing the saffron party of demolishing the bridge, Yadav said, "The bridge has been demolished by BJP. We are building the bridge and they are demolishing it."

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bihar High Court seeking an independent enquiry into the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

Earlier, an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur district collapsed and a video of the incident went viral on social media. Three pillars of Bhagalpur's Sultanganj Ganga bridge were found to have fallen into the Ganges.

The 3-kilometer-long bridge from Aguwani to Sultanganj in Khagaria was under construction, connecting North and South Bihar. The SP Singla Company was constructing the bridge at a cost of 1711 crores.

Taking note of the incident, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the incident and asked to identify those responsible for it. According to reports, this bridge was included in the dream projects of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Locals said that many people had a narrow escape during the incident.

ALSO READ | Bihar: Five dead, nine injured as car collides with truck in Purnea district

ALSO READ | Girl severely injured after jilted lover stabs her 12 times in Bihar's Sitamarhi; accused arrested