Bihar: Five dead, nine injured as car collides with truck in Purnea district

Bihar: Five people were killed and nine others were reported injured on Saturday when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 31 in Purnea district of Bihar. According to police, the accident took place near Ufrel Chowk in Maranga police station area around 1.45 pm. The deceased were going to attend a wedding function in Khagaria.

A senior police officer informed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the rear of the stationary truck which was parked on the roadside.

The deceased, who were distant relatives, were identified as Mohammad Ashhab (50), Mohammad Jalil Alam (48), Chunnu Alam, Sofia (six) and Gulzabi (13), reported PTI.

"All the injured were admitted to a government hospital, and their condition is stated to be stable," Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer Pushkar Kumar said.