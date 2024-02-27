Bihar: Several 'Mahagathbandhan' MLAs likely to join BJP in run-up to Lok Sabha polls, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav

Several other MLAs of the I.N.D.I.A bloc might switch to BJP in Bihar, sources claimed on Tuesday. At least 12 Congress MLAs out of 19 might join the saffron party. Some of the MLAs might join during the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly while others might join after it.

As per sources, Congress MLA and former minister Murari Gautam, who joined BJP today, will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Sasaram on BJP ticket. Presently, Chhedi Paswan is the BJP MP contesting from this place.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari joined the BJP. The development comes just weeks ahead of the declaration of Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission. The highly-anticipated general elections are due April-May this year.

While the alliance in Bihar comprising Congress, RJD and Left parties is deliberating on the seat-sharing formula, the latest development comes as a blow to the allies hoping to defeat the BJP in the crucial polls.

Murari Prasad Gautam hails from the Chenari constituency, Siddharth Saurav from Vikram constituency and Sangeeta Devi from Mohaniya Assembly seat. The RJD has baulked at seeking disqualification of Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav, none of whom has so far formally resigned from the party.

The latest development marks the first sign of rebellion within the Congress, which had packed off all but one of its 19 MLAs to Hyderabad ahead of the trust vote, fearing a split.

ALSO READ | Three 'Mahagathbandhan' MLAs join BJP in big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc in Bihar