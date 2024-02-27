Three 'Mahagathbandhan' MLAs join BJP in big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi with Tejashwi Yadav

In another blow to I.N.D.I.A bloc, Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari joined the BJP on Tuesday. The development comes just weeks ahead of the declaration of Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission. The highly-anticipated general elections are due April-May this year.

Last month, Nitish Kumar had broken away from the Mahagathbandhan and the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc and rejoined the NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

While the alliance in Bihar comprising Congress, RJD and Left parties is deliberating on the seat-sharing formula, the latest development comes as a blow to the allies hoping to defeat the BJP in the crucial polls.