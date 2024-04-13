RJD promises 1 crore jobs, OPS in its manifesto 'Parivartan Patra' for Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party's manifesto.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 and made 24 promises for the development of Bihar.

"Today, we have released our 'Parivartan Patra'. We are bringing 24 promises in 2024, which is our commitment that we will fulfil. It has a lot of important issues regarding the development of Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said as he released party's manifesto.

"If our I.N.D.I.A alliance is voted to power, we will give government jobs to one crore youth across the country... Today unemployment is our biggest enemy and BJP people did not talk about this, they had promised to give 2 crore jobs but we do what we say and will give 1 crore jobs," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"From 15th August, people will start getting freedom from unemployment. If our government comes to power, the process of providing jobs will start from August 15. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we will provide Rs 1 lakh to our sisters belonging to the poor household, every year. We will provide gas cylinders at Rs 500..."

"We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and provide special status to Bihar," he said.

"For better connectivity in Bihar, we are going to build 5 new airports in the state in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul...," Tejashwi Yadav added.

