RJD leader Ashfaque Karim resigns, accuses party of snatching Muslims rights

Bihar: Former Rajya Sabha MP and key Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ahmed Ashfaque Karim resigned from Lalu Prasad's party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In a letter sent to RJD chief Lalu Yadav, Ashfaque Karim accused the party of snatching the rights of Muslims.

In a letter sent to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, Ashfaq Karim made serious allegations against the party. He alleged that the party was in the favour of conducting a caste census to know who has got how much representation in the society so that welfare schemes can be formulated according to that but you have taken away the rights of muslims.

Ashfaq further alleged that the party did not give a respectable share to the Muslims as per their population, hence in this situation, it is not possible for him to stay with the RJD.

According to reports, Ashfaq Karim was upset from the party for not being given a ticket either for Lok Sabha elections or Rajya Sabha.

He tried to contact Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav regarding the ticket in the Lok Sabha elections but could not get any seat.

