Ram Navami violence: 14 injured after two groups clash in Bihar's Nalanda; section 144 imposed

Image Source : ANI Two groups clashed near Gagan Diwan under the Laheri Police Station area in Bihar's Nalanda district

Ram Navami violence: An incident of violence and clash between two groups marred Ram Navami processions in Bihar's Nalanda district which led to the injury to at least 14 people on Friday, March 31. According to reports, the incident took place near Gagan Diwan under the Laheri Police Station area in the district.

"14 people were brought here. Of them, 4 had suffered bullet injuries, out of which 3 have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. One person is admitted to ICU. All are stable," Dr Viswajeet Kumar, Sadar Hospital, Nalanda told ANI.

A senior police official said that stone pelting and arson of vehicles also occurred in the region. He further added that soon after the incident Police and Administration reached the spot. "We are getting the details of the incident through CCTV footage, drone camera and videography," Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said.

Communal tensions post-Ram Navami

Notably, prohibitory orders were clamped on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively, following communal tensions that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities. In Bihar Sharif, which falls in the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Section 144 was imposed after clashes in areas like Gagan Deewan, Mansoor Nagar and Nabi Nagar left several people injured and over a dozen vehicles and shops gutted.

"Based on the evidence, the miscreants will be identified. They will not be spared, strict action will be taken," he said. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed across the city as a preventive measure," Nalanda DM added.

The police further said that efforts are on to identify the miscreants and FIR will be registered against them followed by stringent action.

5 injured in stone pelting in Jharkhand

Meanwhile, an incident of stone pelting during a Ram Navami immersion procession was also reported from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Friday. The police said that at least 5 people were injured in the incident, however, the situation is peaceful now.