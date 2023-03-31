Ram Navami violence: BJP, TMC leaders trade charges amid fresh clashes in Howrah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Security personnel cordon off an area after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday at Kajipara in Howrah district.

Ram navami violence: A day after clashes erupted between two groups amid Ram Navami procession in Howrah, the leaders of Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (March 31) levelled allegations and counter-allegations on each other.

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said the Trinamool supremo orchestrated the violence for Muslim votes.

"I have written a letter to HM Amit Shah demanding an NIA inquiry into the violence on Ram Navami in Howrah. Amit Shah spoke to me over phone and assured me that he will monitor the causes of this entire violence," said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Mamata Banerjee on Howrah clash:

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for Thursday's violence in Howrah. She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

"The Howrah incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee added.

The state government will help all whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said. Violence broke out on Thursday evening between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in the twin city of Howrah. Several vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were torched and shops and auto-rickshaws ransacked during the violence. Claiming that there was laxity in a section of the administration, she said strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash. A large police contingent was deployed to restore peace in the locality.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Howrah clash:

On Howrah violence, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari says, "Police (Home) Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is useless. Her resignation is the only solution. I sent a mail to the Union Home Minister and Governor yesterday. Today I approached the High Court. Governor is going to visit the spot. The Court should step forward. All this should stop. Sec 144 (CrPC) has been imposed here."

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee on Howrah clash:

'A political party wants to nurture its politics'- Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday, launched a fresh round of attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party for "spoiling" the atmosphere in the state and creating "enmity" among the people.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Abhishek Banerjee, said, "For the past few days, there have been attempts to disrupt the peace and harmony in Bengal. We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace and order".

"Despite that, a political party, for nurturing its politics, despite having no police permission, vehemently took out the procession on a route where issues happened last year as well," he added.

Section 144 imposed:

After fresh unrest was reported in Howrah's Kazipara area which witnessed violence over the Ram Navami procession on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose over the issue. Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reviewed the situation on Friday, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The governor also said those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people will soon realise they are in a fool’s paradise. “There will be effective and concerted action to book the culprits and bring them before the law. Setting fire to public property, that too on the sacred Ram Navami day, is a highly provocative act and will be viewed seriously,” he said.

Raj Bhavan will keep its eyes and ears open to ensure protection to the life, property and dignity of the common man, Bose said. During the telephonic conversation with Bose, the union home minister sought to know the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in the violence-hit areas of Howrah. The governor is believed to have provided the home minister details about Thursday's violence and the present situation, sources said in New Delhi.

As unidentified people on police personnel on Friday afternoon, the police used batons to disperse a group of people who had gathered there. At least three policemen were injured in the brick batting.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Kazipara area, a senior IPS officer told media.

"The situation was calm and peaceful until this afternoon. After that, police personnel were pelted with stones which sparked tension in the area. Some people were arrested as our officers reacted instantly," he said. A huge team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Kolkata Police was brought into the area on Friday afternoon. The personnel started a route march following the stone-throwing incidents.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: HOWRAH VIOLENCE: MAMATA, BJP AT LOGGERHEADS

ALSO READ: Howrah witnesses fresh clashes day after Ram Navami violence; stone pelting in Bihar's Sasaram

Latest India News